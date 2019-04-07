Trump Will ‘Go Bonkers’ Over Mueller Report Testimony About Trump’s ‘Temper And Work Habits,’ Witnesses Fear

Top White House officials are 'tense' over the impending release of the Mueller Report, because their testimony told 'the truth' about Donald Trump.

Recent media reports have indicated that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, which he submitted to Attorney General William Barr on March 22, may contain information on Donald Trump that is far more damaging than Barr made it appear in his four-page letter to Congress. In fact, according to one report cited by The Inquisitr, the Mueller Report contains “very compelling” evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

But that’s not what worries some of Trump’s top aides and White House officials who were interviewed by Mueller or the grand jury he convened, and whose testimony may be contained in the Mueller report. Instead, those officials are now in fear that because they told the truth to Mueller about Trump’s personal and professional behavior, their testimony will “infuriate” Trump once the report becomes public, or is made available to Trump to read, according to a CNN report on Sunday.

“They cooperated and had to tell the truth,” a Republican source told CNN‘s John King. “He is going to go bonkers.”

Another “former senior administration official” who spoke to Mueller’s investigators for “hours” told King that “some truths about how” Trump behaves inside the Whole House were likely to make him furious, should they become public.

Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Numerous books by journalists, as well as former Trump White House aides and officials, have already painted a highly unflattering portrait of Trump’s allegedly erratic and rage-prone private behavior. As The Inquisitr reported, a 2018 book by famed Watergate investigative reporter Bob Woodward, Fear: Trump in the White House, depicts a crude and mercurial Trump who has provoked his entire administration into a state of “nervous breakdown.”

The book also describes Trump’s abusive behavior toward even high-level members of his administration, reporting that Trump once referred to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “mentally retarded” and “a dumb Southerner,” as reported by The Inquisitr.

One of the first such books about Trump’s administration — Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by journalist Michael Wolff, released in January of 2018 — depicted a perpetually grumpy and embittered Trump who “visibly” fought with his wife, Melania, on his own inauguration day, according to an account by The Inquisitr.

The White House insiders and Trump aides who were interviewed by Mueller and testified before the grand jury now fear that their own accounts of Trump’s private actions and “work habits” will be included in the Mueller report. Still, nothing is certain, as Barr has said that his redactions of the report will be substantial, according to The Washington Post. Those extensive edits are “likely to spawn months of fights between Congress and the Justice Department” before the full report is released — if it ever is, The Washington Post notes.