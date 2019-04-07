Travel Blogger Nicole Isaacs Flaunts Major Cleavage In Vintage Dress For Latest Instagram Update

Nicole Isaacs has been traveling around Cuba and — to the delight of her ever-growing fan base — she’s been bringing the heat in sultry outfits and sharing snaps to Instagram. In the latest update from the gorgeous traveler, Isaacs rocked a crimson-colored, vintage-inspired dress from Nicole Richie’s House Of Harlow 1960 line, and her fans went wild for the photo.

The frock, which featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a daring, sweetheart neckline, showed off the model’s buxom chest and ample cleavage flawlessly. The flamenco-style number showed off a little of Isaacs’ sun-kissed skin, and she filled the garb out perfectly. She wore her raven-colored hair in a high ponytail with the ends curled, sweeping her locks to the side for a sizzling look.

For accessories, the model chose a few exciting pieces. For earrings, Isaacs went with a long, dangly pair that featured round bulbs in alternating colors. The baubles hit her shoulders, bringing attention to the bare skin of her neck and chest, and complimented the attire perfectly. Next, she wore a basket-woven handbag with an oversized strap made of wood that tied the look together. She chose a pair of open-toed shoes in nude, and a small, dainty ring on her right hand.

Isaacs wore contouring to help her flawless features stand out, and a heavy sweep of mascara to put emphasis on her eyes. She chose plum-colored, matte gloss that made her plump pout stand out, and she gave a sultry look off camera while she posed in front of a distressed wall with exposed brick peeking through.

While traveling through Cuba, Isaacs has been sharing several retr0-inspired looks as she takes in the sights and sounds of the country. Yesterday, Isaacs posted up in the back seat of a pink, classic car and showed off a little skin in a tank top with gorgeous baby-blue ruffled sleeves. She added some oversized, sky-blue earrings to the attire, and wore her hair in another high ponytail to keep her hair off of her neck.

The body-hugging number showed off her trim physique and buxom chest, which was further amplified as she leaned on the back of the car seat. The crop-top showed off a bit of her midsection, and her sun-kissed skin glowed as she gave the camera a flirtatious smile.

According to a separate Instagram post, Isaacs has been enjoying the local fresh fruit in Cuba and joked that if you travel with her, you’ll have to stop at every stand she sees so she can pick some up. It seems as if she has truly enjoyed her time in Cuba and the local fare the country has to offer.

As always, fans of Isaacs will be keeping an eye out for what kind of travel adventures the gorgeous brunette will be getting herself into next.