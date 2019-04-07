Normani Talks Having Girl Time With Ariana Grande On Her ‘Sweetener’ Tour

Normani and Ariana Grande have been getting some much-needed friend time in while working together on the Sweetener tour.

According to People, Normani, 22 and Grande, 25, have known each other for years but haven’t had time to hang out due to their demanding careers. However, when the “thank u, next” songstress approached Normani to join her on tour, their friendship grew stronger. The “Love Lies” singer and Grande will be on tour together for the next seven months and have already used their time to bond with each other.

“We wear face masks, wake up really late, have breakfast, that kind of jam … just typical girls!” Normani told People exclusively. “I feel like she’s had an incredible year, especially going through as much as she has. The way that she’s handled things, not only as an artist but as a woman — I think she’s the definition of resilience.”

Normani also describes the tour experience with Grande as a “sleepover on wheels,” stating that in addition to the “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress, there are female dancers and band members joining the tour. She said all of the women support and uplift one another both on and off stage.

The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer joins the Sweetener tour nearly two years after parting ways with her group, Fifth Harmony. People reports that the pop quintet decided to go on hiatus to work on solo projects after Camilla Cabello left the group in December 2016. While there’s no inkling that the group, which included Normani, Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke, will join forces again, Cabello and Normani did reunite in May 2018 at the Billboard Music Awards. The two pop stars reportedly took a photo backstage, which was their first public appearance since temporarily disbanding the group. The Dancing With the Stars alum was also seen cheering Cabello on during her performance of her hit “Havana” that night, per People.

As her star rises, Normani says uplifting girls is her top priority. The X Factor alum said she’s motivated by girls who look like her and see the singer as a role model.

“I think the thing that motivates me is knowing that I didn’t end up here just by coincidence,” she told People. “God placed me here strategically and put all of my desires within myself because he knew that I would be able to handle whatever it is that comes with it.”