Carrie Underwood Prepares For ACM Awards Performance In Guns N’ Roses T-Shirt

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place tonight and many major artists are expected to deliver jaw-dropping performances, including Carrie Underwood — who will be taking the stage twice.

The 36-year-old singer has not performed at a major awards show since before the January 21st birth of her second child, son Jacob Bryan Fisher. She has been busy all week preparing to take the ACM Awards’ stage, and also rehearsing for her upcoming “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” which launches May 1. Fortunately, for her millions of fans, she has shared some behind-the-scenes footage from her practice sessions on social media.

In her latest upload to Instagram, Underwood posted a photo from her rehearsals for the prestigious awards show. In the pic, the petite blonde’s hair is up in a bun, and she is rocking a black Guns N’ Roses logo T-shirt, jeans ripped at the knees, and metallic high heels. Her caption indicates that she will be performing the song “Southbound” at the ACMs.

According to Tennessean, the Season 4 American Idol winner will be amongst the fans for part of the performance since she wants to fully embrace the song’s strong party vibe.

“I watch performers like Keith Urban and Brad Paisley doing their thing going through the audience and I’m like, ‘How do you do that?’ It stresses me out,” she told the news outlet.

However, since Underwood is not opposed to trying something new for the sake of her art, she is going for it.

“So much of awards shows is us standing onstage, and there’s separation, and I want to get in there,” she added.

Underwood, who is nominated for the Female Artist of the Year trophy, will also be taking part in a special collaborative performance spotlighting ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music dedicated to improving lives through the power of music. She will sing “I’m Standing with You,” from the upcoming movie Breakthrough, along with This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, and the duo Maddie & Tae.

One obstacle that may hurt Underwood’s performances, though, is the migraine headache she woke up with on the day of the ACMs after spending several overnight hours awake with her “congested baby,” she revealed on Twitter.

“Soooo… today should be fun,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “tylenol,” “ItsAllGood,” and “MomLife” to reassure fans that, despite the pain, she will still give it her all.

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by country icon Reba McEntire, takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, and will air live on CBS at 8 p.m.