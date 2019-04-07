Los Angeles Disc Jockey Won’t Play Kodak Black’s Music After His Controversial Comments About Lauren London

Kodak Black has issued a semi-apology for his comments about Lauren London but he's still getting plenty of backlash.

Earlier this weekend, rapper Kodak Black made some pretty controversial remarks about late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s longtime partner, model Lauren London. Hussle was tragically shot to death last weekend while standing in front of a Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles. He was only 33-years-old. He left behind not only London, but the two young children they shared. Many deemed it insensitive when Kodak went on Instagram Live to discuss his plans to romantically pursue London once the grieving process for Hussle was over, according to NBC News.

He explained that he wanted to be the shoulder for the model to cry on and offer her support with the intention of achieving her romantic interest. Hussle’s fellow rapper friends and fans were disgusted by his comments made at such an inappropriate time.

“I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and s*** for him,” said Kodak.

Rapper T.I. later publicly called him out. Now, a radio station in Los Angeles called Power 106 has come out to pledge that they will no longer play Kodak’s music as a sign of support for the family of Hussle.

Kodak Black Apologizes to Lauren London in Wake of Nipsey Hussle's Murder https://t.co/9mY5IJDF3x — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2019

Disc jockey Justin Credible announced their decision on Saturday.

“We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black. With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black’s music.”

Later in the day on Saturday, Kodak responded to the intense backlash during yet another Instagram live video. He offered up a semi-apology to Lauren London but still claims he feels he did nothing wrong.

“If I disrespected you, Lauren London, in any shape or form, I’m sorry, even though I didn’t,” he said.

London did not publicly respond to any of Kodak’s comments.

In the meantime, Hussle’s family and friends are preparing to say their final goodbyes to the rapper during his funeral this Thursday. The service will be held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, as they wanted the largest possible venue so that all could come and pay their respects.

The suspect in Hussle’s death is 29-year-old Eric Holder, a Los Angeles native himself. He was charged last Thursday with murder and pleaded not guilty. Witnesses who were on the scene said that Holder and Hussle had a conversation outside the clothing store prior to the shooting. Holder allegedly briefly left to retrieve a handgun and opened fire on Hussle when he returned. Hussle was shot a total of six times.