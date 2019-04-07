Lauren Cohan Says She Hasn’t Left ‘The Walking Dead’

Season 9 of The Walking Dead has just come to an end, and as the show prepares for its tenth season, former star Lauren Cohan is looking forward to reprising her role as Maggie Greene, according to a report from ComicBook.com.

Cohan’s character first appeared in the zombie apocalypse series during Season 2 and was eventually promoted to series regular in the third season. After several rounds of salary negotiations, Cohan seemingly stepped away from the show, and only appeared in the first few episodes of Season 9 before her character left Alexandria during the time jump, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, despite how things appear, Cohan says she hasn’t left The Walking Dead and is actually excited about the possibility of her character’s return in the upcoming season.

“There is definitely a lot of exciting ways [for it to happen]. And the universe, I’m still very much a part of it. And it’s not over. So, for me, that’s exciting. And I get so excited because we talk about different possibilities,” Cohan said.

“It’s the weirdest thing and I would never know it until I was in this situation, [but] I think about Maggie all the time. She’s always, like, inside of me. This sounds weird, but she is,” she continued.

After her time on The Walking Dead, Cohan stepped into the role of CIA agent Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge on Whiskey Cavalier. The show follows an inter-agency team of spies who are occasionally tasked with saving the world while navigating their friendships, romances, and unavoidable office politics. Cohan stars opposite Scandal’s Scott Foley, who plays FBI Special Agent Will Chase.

While talking about playing the character of Frankie compared to playing Maggie, Cohan said the “transition was totally, just so many different emotions in one time and place.” She also mentioned her excitement at having the opportunity to switch genres. Whiskey Cavalier is more of an action comedy, while The Walking Dead is a gritty drama series.

It’s possible that Cohan’s decision to return to The Walking Dead could have something to do with Whiskey Cavalier’s less than stellar ratings. According to a second report from ComicBook.com, it seems Whiskey Cavalier is expected to be canceled later this year. The show currently averages a 0.66 rating in the prized 18 to 49 demo, which makes it one of ABC’s lowest-rated freshman show of the season.

It’s unclear if or how Cohan will return to The Walking Dead in Season 10.