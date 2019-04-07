Kris Jenner, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna And Teddi Mellencamp All Get In On The ‘Goodbye Kyle’ Challenge

Shots continued to be fired.

It looks like that whole “Goodbye Kyle” trend isn’t stopping anytime soon. The now infamous line was teased at the beginning of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 and finally played out last Tuesday night. The phrase was spoken by Lisa Vanderpump’s (LVP) husband Ken Todd, as he asked Kyle Richards to leave his house following a fight with the restaurateurs.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle yelled the catchphrase outside of LVP’s SUR restaurant earlier this week and continued to mock Ken throughout the evening with her friends. The former child star documented the whole thing on her Instagram story, but now some of her other RHOBH cast members and friends are joining in on the trend, which has become a new social media challenge.

According to Us Weekly, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Teddi Mellencamp have all posted their own versions of the #GoodbyeKyle challenge on their social media pages in the past several days. Erika posted a video shouting the phrase with her “Pretty Mess” crew as they rode together in a van. Kyle showed her love for the video by commenting “I. Am. Dead” underneath the post, which also received love from Dorit Kemsley.

Kyle’s friend and reality star Kris Jenner also yelled the phrase which Kyle featured on her Instagram story last night. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were in attendance as they laughed uncontrollably at their mom’s impression of Ken.

Lisa Rinna didn’t partake in the challenge herself, but videoed her husband Harry Hamlin and mother, Lois, doing their own impressions of Ken. Teddi Mellencamp also included her daughter in the challenge, posting a photo of her girl saying “Goodbye Mom,” in a deep voice.

Most of the RHOBH ladies have been liking and commenting on one another’s videos while fans don’t seem to think it’s so funny.

“Erika, Rinna, and Kyle using #GoodbyeKyle as a #GoodbyeKyleChallenge just proves, once again, they are incapable of bringing anything to the show or social media that doesn’t involve LVP. They really ought to sign over at least half their paychecks to her,” one fan tweeted in defense of Lisa.

“I’m going to need all of you to have that same #goodbyekylechallenge energy when @Andy asks you about it at the reunion. It’s either funny or it’s aggressive/abusive…pick a lane,” another added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.