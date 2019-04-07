UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Pours Out Of Polka Dot Bra & Cut-Off Jean Skirt On Instagram

Eschewing her usual workout gear and swimsuit snapshots in favor of something a little more inventive, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste recently wowed her Instagram audience with a totally revealing look which borrowed several different style elements. Having recently taken a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, as evidenced by the geotag as well as by her newest shares, the brunette bombshell appears to be living it up in Sin City.

In these particular images — a set of two — Arianny reclines on a lush white bed while clad in a classic polka dot bra and a high-waisted denim skirt, the hemline rough and distressed. The pin-up style polka dot bra is accented by two thin straps and serves to push up her ample cleavage into a position of prominence — also showcasing the rough and tumble model’s flat stomach.

Tousling her dark chestnut tresses with her left hand, the dark locks tumbling about her neck and shoulders luxuriously, the entertainer and Instagram influencer looks to be entirely in her natural element.

The second image captures Arianny Celeste from further away, this time focusing on her long, lean legs and supple thighs as they thrust outward from the skirt. Her feet eventually find their way into a pair of striking silver boots which look like they may have been borrowed from the Space Age. Throughout it all, the mixed martial arts stunner accessorized with a pair of retro sunglasses, some bangles, a sheen of light makeup, and a pretty pink lip.

In the caption attached to the pair of sensual snaps, Arianny Celeste gave a brief shout-out to her promotional partner, red-hot style label Revolve. Despite having been posted for a relatively short period of time, the two hotel room pictures racked up over 30,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments, with most of the latter being highly complimentary.

“God must of spent a little more time on you,” one Instagram fan gushed.

“You are so beautiful arianny. From France,” a second French user quipped, punctuating their amorous note with heart emojis and kiss emojis.

Arianny Celeste made headlines earlier this year for unveiling a new product offering — Girlfriend Box — in a very racy way. As TMZ details, the American model wasted little time, and left very little to the imagination, as she enthusiastically endorsed the romantic subscription box.

No matter which novel endeavor Arianny seems to be working on at any given time, her legions of devotees are certainly keen to follow. Often unable to constrain their delight over her many shares, the UFC ring girl’s fans and followers wait with bated breath to see what she might share with them next.