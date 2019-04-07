Fans Are Convinced Netflix’s Teaser For ‘Homecoming’ Is A Beyonce Documentary

Beyonce Knowles-Carter may be releasing a documentary about her Coachella experience that will air on Netflix.

The streaming service released a photo on Sunday of the words “Homecoming” with a bright, yellow background. Fans of the “Drunk In Love” songstress instantly recognized that the lettering is eerily similar to the text she used during her performance in April 2018. It also matches the merchandise that was sold after the performance. According to HuffPost, Homecoming will document the star’s jaw-dropping two-hour Coachella performance and will be made available for streaming on April 17. Members of the Beyhive quickly went to Twitter to share their thoughts and theories on the event.

“Beyonce releasing Homecoming during Coachella weekend. We’re getting Beychella 2.0. I’m shooketh!” one fan exclaimed.

“Beyoncé is really going to give us a documentary about Beychella a year after her Coachella performance and think that we’re going to watch it like it just came out yesterday… because that is exactly what I plan to do,” another fan announced on Twitter.

The performance, affectionately known as Beychella, made the “Formation” singer the first black woman to headline the popular festival. Beyonce gave a nod to historically black universities by including a marching band, drumline, and choir. Beyonce also brought out her husband Jay-Z, sister Solange, and Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams as guests. The historic performance was originally scheduled for 2017, but the multi-talented star postponed due to being pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi Carter, 2.

While no one in Beyonce’s camp has yet to confirm that Homecoming will focus on her performance, The Inquisitr reported last week that the “All Night” singer had plans to team up with Netflix in the future, in order to document the singer’s process leading up to Coachella. Beyonce is also reportedly working on a slew of projects in the upcoming months, including a partnership between her fashion line, Ivy Park, and Adidas. She is also reportedly planning to re-release music from previous projects in the form of a deluxe album.

In addition to music, the Dreamgirls star will return to the big screen this summer as Nala, in Disney’s live adaptation of The Lion King. She will star alongside Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Alfre Woodard, Seth Rogen, and other celebrity voice actors. Director Jon Favreau, who also directed the studio’s live-action version of The Jungle Book, released a statement in 2017 about getting so many stars to be a part of his cast, per Rolling Stone.

“It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life,” Favreau stated.