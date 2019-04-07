Sandra Oh Talks About New Season Of ‘Killing Eve’

After a ten-season run on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Sandra Oh made the decision to leave the show to pursue other projects. The actress appeared on a number of series and in a handful of movies before stepping into the lead role of Eve Polastri on BBC America’s Killing Eve.

Season 1 of the show was an immediate hit and Oh’s role landed her multiple nominations and awards, including Outstanding Female Actor in A Drama Series, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Now, fans are getting ready for the Season 2 premiere of the show and Oh is dishing on what they can expect to see in the new season, according to Hollywood Life.

While chatting with reporters, Oh commented on the unexpected Season 1 ending where her character stabbed Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer, during what appeared to be an intimate moment between the two women.

“You know, there’s a lot of betrayal,” she said. “Villanelle doesn’t think Eve has it in her to do such violence. Eve does not think she has it in her to do such violence. So she surprises not only herself, but Villanelle as well. I think it’s safe to say that Villanelle is not pleased. But then you’ll also see how Villanelle takes that stabbing in her very dark and twisted way.”

After the unexpected stabbing, Eve doesn’t know if Villanelle is dead or alive and although it seems her character currently has the upper hand, Oh doesn’t think this will last.

“Any time you think you have your upper hand, it’s actually the opposite,” she continued. “I think both of them go through that in their own way. Even that is just dangerous.”

The first episode of Season 2 picks up mere seconds after the final episode of the first season and viewers will see that Villanelle isn’t dead. The unstable killer is still alive and preparing herself to wreak more havoc on anyone who dares to get in her way. Eve is more determined than ever to find Villanelle again but she isn’t the only person looking.

Fortunately, it won’t be too long before the two women reunite, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly. In an interview with the magazine, Oh said Villanelle and Eve will be seen together again and viewers can expect to see the women “try” to be together. She didn’t explain what that meant and many fans believe it implies a romantic relationship could grow out of the women’s mutual fascination with each other.

Season 2 of Killing Eve premieres on BBC America on Sunday, April 7.