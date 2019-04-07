Bikini Model Devin Brugman Goes Braless, Flaunting Ample Cleavage In Resort-Ready Attire

Bikini model Devin Brugman sure knows how to bring the heat when she steps on to any beach, and a post shared by the gorgeous brunette on Saturday to Instagram proves it. Brugman rocked an all-white ensemble, perfect for strolling around a resort, and opted to leave the bra at home — much to the delight of her fans.

For the snap, which Brugman shared to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, the model chose a flowing top with a plunging neckline that showed off her buxom chest and ample cleavage. She tied the unbuttoned number around her navel, exposing her chiseled abs and a little bit of her sun-kissed skin. She paired the look with some low-waisted, wide-legged pants that hugged her curvaceous hips flawlessly.

Brugman wore her chestnut-colored hair in a long, bouncy blowout that cascaded over her shoulders. She topped the stunning hairdo off with an oversized straw hat, perfect for a stroll on the beach. She carried a matching purse that hung off of her shoulder, and a complement of dainty necklaces to complete the look.

For makeup, Brugman chose to keep her look fresh-faced and light, letting her natural beauty shine through. She wore a light dusting of bronzer to emphasize her cheekbones, a flick of mascara to make her eyes pop, and a light-mauve gloss that made her plump pout stand out.

The Bikini A Day co-founder shared that she’s been in Honolulu vacationing with some pals, and they’ve spent the weekend sharing gorgeous shots to social media. Yesterday, Brugman and her gal-pal Natasha Oakley cozied up next to one another, showing off their voluptuous physiques by wearing bikinis in two different styles in the same crimson color, and the duo wowed their fans on Instagram with the sexy photo.

Though Oakley and Brugman are business partners, they’re actually friends in real life. Their photo-blog, Bikini A Day, was born out of their love for travel and their passion for finding sexy, amazing bikinis that fit them gorgeously for their adventures. They talked to Glamour Magazine about some of their best travel advice and dished on some of their favorite locations to take the smoking-hot photos they’re well-known for.

“We would have to say The Bahamas, just because the water is so unbelievably crystal clear and turquoise. Pretty much any picture you take standing in front of that water, on that white sand, is going to be amazing,” Brugman shared when asked that the most “Instagramable beach” she’s ever been on is.

As always, fans of Brugman — and her popular blog — will be keeping a watchful eye out on her social media accounts to check out where she’ll be jet-setting to next and, of course, what she’ll be wearing.