R. Kelly Asks That Media ‘Take it Easy’ On Him For Upcoming Club Appearance

Kelly made a rare public appearance at a private club performance where ticket prices where reportedly lowered due to "low turnout."

Kelly recently spoke out on Instagram with a Social media post in which he directly addressed the press, releasing a video update where he spoke on an upcoming club performance, reports Complex.

“Yo, this is your boy Kells and I got an event to do tonight in Springfield, Illinois, so I want the media to take it easy on me, man.”

The singer has confronted widespread criticism following the widely viewed Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which detailed allegations of sexual abuse by multiple women. Kelly was subsequently indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

“This is how I got to get paid for right now. So if you see me in the club, with a couple of drinks in my hand, and chilling, please, take it easy.”

In light of the recently-announced club performances, Kelly also owes his ex-wife over $160,000 in child-support.

The artist recently sought permission to leave the country to play several shows in Dubai, with Dubai’s government confirming that there were never any plans for him to perform in the country, according to Complex.

His legal team ended up withdrawing the trip due to his travel chances being “slim.”

Kelly did turn up to a club appearance at the Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, in one of his first public appearances since the latest sexual abuse charges.

ABC reporter Brittany Hardaway revealed that the club reduced ticket prices due to a low turnout, and Central Illinois fans were reportedly disappointed in the recording artist’s performance.

Kelly has faced increased scrutiny as of late, due to a CBS interview by Lanita Carter, who revealed her identity as one of the by four victims in R. Kelly’s criminal indictment, as reported by Complex. In the segment, Carter emotionally discussed the sexual abuse she suffered from Kelly during her time as his hairdresser, and the trauma that has continued since the initial encounter.

After the release of Surviving R. Kelly, Carter decided to act when the Cook County state attorney asked that victims of the singer come forward to talk about their experiences.

“I would be going on with my day, you turn on the news, here’s another R. Kelly victim, another R. Kelly victim, another R. Kelly victim. And you just – you just want to be there for them,” she said.

Carter was prompted to speak out following Kelly’s interview with Gayle King, during which he forcefully maintained his innocence in the face of the allegations.