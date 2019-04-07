Lil Xan’s Fiancee Annie Smith Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage

On Saturday evening, rapper Lil Xan’s fiancee, Annie Smith, revealed via social media that she has suffered a miscarriage. The 21-year-old shared a collection of photos and videos featuring Lil Xan, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, and penned a sweet tribute to the rapper and their “little angel.” The sad news comes just two months after Lil Xan announced that he would be a father.

Smith shared the collection of memories to her Instagram feed and revealed in the caption that they were taken when she first met the rapper, according to ET Canada.

“The moment i met you i knew you were special,” she wrote in the caption. “I fell head over heels in love with you and only love you more and more every single day. I didn’t know it was possible to feel this way about another human.”

Smith then spoke about her dreams of starting a family with the “Betrayed” singer, noting that the chance they were given was a “blessing.”

“Today i feel a hurt i never knew existed. a pain that comes from my soul,” Smith wrote of the tragic news. “To my beautiful angel, mommy loves you more than she ever knew possible. You have made me the happiest woman in the world knowing i had the chance to be your mommy.”

The YouTuber continued on to say that she wishes “more than anything” to be able to hold her baby and teach the “little angel” about all the “beautiful” things in life.

“I wish you could’ve known how truly blessed you were to have a daddy like Diego,” Smith concluded.

Smith disabled comments on the Instagram post, but many fans took to Twitter to send their thoughts and prayers to the couple. Unfortunately, many other social media users called Smith’s announcement suspicious, as there were previously rumors that Lil Xan and his fiancee faked the pregnancy.

On February 17, the 22-year-old rapper announced on Instagram that he would be a father. Later that same month, the couple shared a YouTube video boasting “first baby pictures” and stating that Smith was nine weeks pregnant, Insider reported. However, fans quickly pointed out that the provided ultrasound photos looked similar to photos found on a Google search for a nine weeks pregnant ultrasound.

Smith denied faking the pregnancy and accused a fan of Photoshopping her ultrasound photos to make them appear as though they were taken from Google.

She also told E! News at the time that she was “disappointed” to see the harsh rumor circulating.

Lil Xan has not yet released a statement about his fiancee’s miscarriage.