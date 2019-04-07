Kendall Jenner Drives Instagram Nuts In Ultra-Revealing Underwear Update

When it comes to driving Instagram nuts, Kendall Jenner doesn’t need to do much. Hitting “update” is the most this model requires to get her 107 million followers glued to their screens. April 7, 2019 is just another such occasion.

The clothing is minimal. The gaze is piercing. Kendall’s April 7 Instagram photo sees this supermodel blown up on a New York City billboard. Acknowledging her contract with Calvin Klein, Kendall gives the fashion label a shout-out in her caption, but eyes are likely on this girl’s sensational body.

Appearing to stand in an industrial-style bathroom with minimal lighting, Kendall is wearing Calvin Klein underwear (and nothing else.) Her black sports bra bears the brand’s logo, as do the matching briefs. Apparently using little makeup, the shoot appears to steer clear of the family’s signature glam, although this girl doesn’t need it.

“That was my billboard for 20 years :)”

One fan demonstrated love for Calvin Klein’s underwear billboards in general. At the age of 23, Jenner is clearly not old enough to have a career spanning the above-mentioned duration. Kendall’s April 7 post comes two days after The Inquisitr reported the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donning a thong for photographer Russell James. While April 7 comes with a little more clothing, the underwear theme is the same.

When it comes to flaunting her figure on Instagram, Kendall is right up there with her sisters. Kim Kardashian is known for posting nude selfies as an expression of feminine empowerment. Kourtney Kardashian has recently gone clothing-free to promote her new lifestyle brand, Poosh. While Kylie Jenner’s recent posts see her straddling boyfriend, Travis Scott in a pool, the ratio of clothing to skin is low.

Lingerie comes second-nature to this Kardashian-Jenner. Kendall has been snapped up by Victoria’s Secret and La Perla. Both are lingerie giants. While Kendall’s contracts also span the sports and beauty realms, it’s the figure-flaunting ones that are making headlines.

Donning underwear for promotional purposes might be this model’s job description, but Kendall appears to come with a willingness to do it off her own back. On March 18, Kendall took to Instagram in a booty-flaunting thong selfie. The post racked up over 4.8 million likes.

Calvin Klein comes as a family deal for the Kardashian-Jenner family – literally. In 2018, the brand signed the entire family up to promote its sports-centric underwear range. August 2018 saw Kendall join her sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and Kourtney for a nature-inspired Calvin Klein shoot. Khloe was eight months pregnant at the time.

As of April 7 though, the Calvin Klein promo is all about Kendall. Clearly, so is Instagram.