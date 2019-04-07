WWE Rumors: The ‘Big Surprise’ At ‘WrestleMania 35’ Is Looking More And More Like An Undertaker Appearance

There are rumors floating around the WWE in the lead-up to WrestleMania 35 of a “big surprise” planned for the show, and reports are increasingly indicating that it will be an appearance from the Undertaker.

The WWE is known to save at least a few surprises for WrestleMania, usually in the form of appearances from superstars who have since left the ring and make unexpected returns. As Sportskeeda noted, rumors are already circulating in the hours before the show that the WWE has “one big surprise” planned for the evening, and speculation is running rampant that it will be a comeback for Undertaker.

“However, no information has been given regarding the surprise itself. Maybe we see a major Superstar make his return at the Showcase of the Immortals, or maybe WWE is indeed planning an Undertaker appearance for the show,” the report noted.

Rumors had already been growing over the course of the week that the WWE would tap Undertaker for an appearance at the biggest show of the year. As The Inquisitr reported, the wrestler was already scheduled to be in New Jersey the weekend of WrestleMania 35, but it wasn’t yet clear if he would be tapped to appear.

Another report earlier in the week indicated that Undertaker may have been planning his own WWE comeback. Slice Wrestling reported that the Undertaker brought up the idea of returning as his American Bada**/Deadman Inc. character to face Kurt Angle or Elias. It wasn’t clear if Vince McMahon had backed the decision, but the report at least seemed proof that Undertaker felt ready to return to the ring and was looking to make a splash at WrestleMania 35.

Big update on The Undertaker's WrestleMania 35 status: https://t.co/68tusiOliQ — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 4, 2019

There are other signs pointing to a likely WrestleMania appearance for Undertaker. Though he has been out of the ring since November, Undertaker has a streak of WrestleMania appearances stretching back more than two decades, so it seems like that the WWE will find some way to work him into the show, even if it’s in a limited role.

It’s also unclear how much truth there might be to the rumors of an Undertaker appearance at WrestleMania 35. Rumors always build in the lead-up to the show, and some insiders believe that the WWE sometimes leaks false reports in order to build anticipation and attract attention. That includes some superstars who are spotted in the city where the event his held but never actually make an appearance during the show itself.