‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Say Captain America/Iron Man Scene From The Trailer Isn’t In The Movie

We've already been misled.

It’s been long speculated that many of the scenes shown in all of the trailers for Avengers: Endgame are extremely misleading, or will not end up being in the film at all. This was a trend we saw with Avengers: Infinity War trailers, most notably in the team running sequence which included the Hulk, Captain America, and Black Widow in Wakanda. Now that all of the Endgame trailers are out, fans are theorizing which scenes have been altered, and which won’t be appearing at all.

Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo recently shed some light on the matter, BGR is reporting. There’s a particular scene in the new special look trailer where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) converse for the first time when Tony asks if Steve trusts him. Cap replies, “I do,” and the pair shake hands. As the Inquisitr previously reported, many were suggesting this scene was altered but that may not be the case at all.

Fox‘s Kevin McCarthy noted his love for the exchange between the two men while speaking with the Russo brothers, but his excitement was shot down rather quickly.

“Well, it’s an amazing moment, but we can’t go into too much detail,” Anthony said.

Just geeked out with the @Russo_Brothers about @Avengers: Endgame! We discussed: * Has a fan correctly guessed the ending?

* How do they determine which actors get to know the ending?

* Which actor’s face they want to see when the movie ends LINK: https://t.co/qoPpYe1KDr pic.twitter.com/vLcScrlTaZ — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) April 6, 2019

“That scene isn’t in the movie,” Joe quickly cut in. “So you know that we tell people that we manipulate trailers in order to obfuscate what happens in these films? That actually is not in the movie.”

Such an admission from the directors was shocking, as they tend to comment on theories more ambiguously. The brothers then went on to say how important the story arc was between Tony and Steve and hinted that things were going to come full circle by the time Endgame finishes.

“The relationship between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers is a relationship that we’ve been following for a long time. That is a very special story arc,” Anthony commented.

“Maybe it is in the film,” Joe added.

This could be a complete misdirection from the directors, only confirming that the scene was altered. Joe could have been suggesting that Tony speaking to Steve from present day was not in the movie, but Tony speaking to Steve from the past actually is. Fans are theorizing the Tony in the scene is from the future and is speaking to a Steve from the past circa 2012 during the Battle of New York. Allegedly, Tony is trying to convince this Steve of what happens in the future and is asking for his trust.

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26.