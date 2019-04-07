Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Shows Off Her ‘Insane’ Physique In Revealing Bikini

Madi Edwards is showing off her amazing physique, and the Down Under stunner’s fan base is loving it.

The Australian model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself rocking a brightly colored bikini that showed off her tight frame. The picture was a huge hit with her fans, garnering tens of thousands of likes and comments from among her more than 663,000 followers.

“Insane,” one person commented about the young model’s bikini body.

The 23-year-old Brisbane native has been building her stature in a crowded field of Instagram influencers and models. She was recently named as one of the 29 top Instagram models by Esquire and a potential heir apparent to one of the prototypical social media stars, Emily Ratajkowski.

Edwards has parlayed that attention into her own modeling career. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model has launched her own swimwear line, and she has already been featured on the cover of Maxim Australia among other modeling gigs.

The attention isn’t always entirely positive — or comfortable. Edwards reported that she has attracted some very involved fans, some of whom send her some rather odd requests. Ones related to her feet aren’t uncommon.

“I get a lot of Instagram DMs asking me to send them my used socks,” she recently told Maxim, via the Daily Mail. “I get these in my Instagram DMs all the time. The worst one I’ve received would have to be, ‘The boys and I discussed you are a nine out of 10. I’m the perfect one for you — with us together we could be the perfect 10.’ Literally word for word. As if!”

Edwards hopes to be known for more than just her good looks. In an interview with Maxim, the curvaceous model said she hopes people see the generous side of her as well. When asked what she wants to be most known for, Edwards picked one physical aspect and one personality trait.

“Wanting to help others, especially my family and friends,” she responded. “I love being there for people when they most need it. Physically, I’d say my eyes – I love having bright colored eyes.”

Madi Edwards’ fans certainly seem to like her physical aspects as well. The model has gained a growing following on social media, helping her pictures and videos get viral attention. She has also utilized the platform in order to pitch her products, sharing a number of sponsored posts for the brands she reps.