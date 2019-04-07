Former Miss USA Shanna Moakler Shows Off Bikini Body Six Months After Tummy Tuck

Former Miss USA Shanna Moakler recently took to Instagram to show off the results she’s gotten from her “mommy makeover” tummy tuck surgery and it looks like she’s very happy with the results. The former pageant queen wore a green bikini in the photo, which was great for displaying her trim hourglass figure.

In the caption, Moakler asserted that she did not get her “makeover” so that she could lose weight but to “fix” her abdominal muscles. As The Inquisitr reported, back in January she showed off her results at the three-month mark after her surgery in January and revealed that her procedures were meant to correct diastasis recti from her last pregnancy. The photo revealed that her body hasn’t changed much since her pageant days, as she’s wearing the same bikini she wore during Miss USA in 1995.

As WebMD notes, diastasis recti occurs when the abdominal muscles separate. Pregnant women are particularly susceptible to this happening because of the pressure a baby places in that area of the body.

“My stomach muscles are actually where they are supposed to be!” she wrote in the caption of her post from January. “I got the ok to go back to the gym which I started doing and I know it will just get better with time!”

In December, Us Weekly reported that Moakler got the tummy tuck in October. On Instagram in December she revealed that she’d had three c-sections to deliver her kids. To do that procedure doctors have to dissect the abdominal muscles and she suggests that they might have exacerbated her diastasis recti.

Moakler is the mother of three kids. Landon, 15, and Alabama, 12, are from her marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. She also has a 19-year-old daughter from a relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, Us Weekly notes. Moakler and Barker were married for four years and once had a reality show called Meet The Barkers which documented the ups and downs of their relationship. As People Magazine notes their marriage was plagued by dysfunction. They fought on the show a lot. When they split, Barker accused Moakler of cheating on him and she gave interviews in which she claimed to be worried about his mental state.

“This was very normal for them,” a source told the magazine. “The relationship was always dysfunctional, they were always love and hate. It was volatile. He’s a rock star, and she likes to go out. They both love and fight hard.”

According to TMZ, Shanna Moakler’s current boyfriend is a Hell’s Angels member.