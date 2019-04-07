Pete Buttigieg Calls Out The ‘Hypocrisy’ Of Evangelical Christians Who Still Support Donald Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is calling out the “hypocrisy” of Evangelical Christians who still support Donald Trump, saying it frustrates him to see so many members of this group still backing the president.

Buttigieg appeared on Meet the Press on Sunday, discussing a range of topics amid his fast rise in a crowded field of more-established Democrats. The South Bend, Indiana, mayor has spoken frequently about his own Christian faith, and the subject came up again on Sunday.

Speaking to host Chuck Todd, Buttigieg said he had a hard time seeing how other people of faith could support Donald Trump, a man who openly cheated on his wives and endorses hurtful policies.

“It’s something that really frustrates me because the hypocrisy is unbelievable,” Buttigieg said (via Twitter) of Evangelical Christians, who as a group still support Trump by a wide margin.

As The Inquisitr noted, Pete Buttigieg has not shied away from questioning Donald Trump’s faith, saying that even though Trump claims to be a Christian, his actions do not seem consistent with someone who believes in God.

“I’m reluctant to comment on another person’s faith, but I would say it is hard to look at this president’s actions and believe that they’re the actions of somebody who believes in God… the exaltation of yourself, especially a self that’s about wealth and power, could not be more at odds with at least my understanding of the teachings of the Christian faith,” said Buttigieg, who is Episcopalian.

Pete Buttigieg has also taken aim at Vice President Mike Pence, whose Christian faith has been a major part of his political career. Buttigieg is a gay man, and in the past, Pence has been criticized for acting against the interests of LGBT groups.

Last week, Buttigieg questioned how someone with a strong Christian faith could hitch his political wagon with someone like Donald Trump. Buttigieg also said that Christian scripture is clear about how followers of Christ should treat one another, that they should protect “the stranger, and the prisoner, and the poor person.” The Trump administration’s policies toward immigrants and other vulnerable groups are not consistent with those views, Buttigieg said.

Pete Buttigieg came into the 2020 presidential race with little national stature, but the South Bend mayor has been rising quickly. This week, polls showed that he has jumped to 4 percent support among voters, a rise from between 0 and 1 percent in previous polls. Experts say this jump is statistically significant and shows that Buttigieg could have a real chance of winning the nomination.