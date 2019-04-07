Joe Biden Gets Roasted By ‘SNL’ Alum Jason Sudeikis In Sensitivity Training Sketch

Donald Trump gets a break as Biden wants to 'hug it out, America!'

Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis returned to the stage to play Joe Biden for the cold open of the latest episode of the comedy series, and address the vice president’s touchy-feely nature.

The Daily Beast says that Donald Trump might have gotten a break this week as Alec Baldwin made way for Sudeikis to stretch his stage muscles playing Biden in a sensitivity training seminar with SNL cast member Kate McKinnon as the consultant who wants to break Biden of his bad hands-on habits.

The sketch opens with Biden needing help after a week of gaffes and missteps related to allegations of unwanted touching over the years. Sudeikis as Biden apologizes to staffers, explaining he meant no harm.

“You guys know that I’m a tactile politician, right? I’m a hugger, I’m a kisser, and I’m a little bit of a sniffer. The last thing I ever want to do is offend anyone.”

When McKinnon’s consultant first meets Biden, he makes contact quickly, nuzzling her.

“Yeah, so this is exactly the kind of thing I’m here to prevent.”

Sudeikis as Biden seems challenged to understand how his warmth is on par with Trump “bragging” on tape about an assault. But his staffer explains.

“Yes, but unlike his voters, your voters actually care.”

Jason Sudeikis on his SNL #JoeBiden: He says he zeroed in on one trait: “He feels like a people person.” #SNL #TB https://t.co/DscH23MxWP — comicriffs (@comicriffs) April 7, 2019

McKinnon continues, telling Sudeikis’ Biden that he can’t hug, kiss, or caress any woman that he meets, but he protests, saying that it’s simply his attempt at human connection, which is his brand.

“That’s like telling Mario Batali to take his Crocs off.”

Sudeikis as Biden seems to learn nothing from his lesson with the consultant, but says that he hears what America is saying. He finishes with saying that they should all hug it out, and it will be Biden and “some woman” in 2020.

Poking fun at Joe Biden likely won’t make Donald Trump enjoy Saturday Night Live, but this episode might appeal to him more than most in the past two years, says The Inquisitr.

In the past, Trump has questioned what he calls the one-sided coverage of the SNL news segment, “Weekend Update” which he said was part of the “Democrat spin machine.” The president has wondered aloud on Twitter why the media and SNL weren’t concerned with other current events, so the Biden sketch with Jason Sudeikis might temporarily appease the Trump camp.

It’s unclear if Sudeikis will return any time soon to his old stomping grounds, but when and if Biden throws his hat in the ring, fans should know if the former cast member will be back soon.