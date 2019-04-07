Braless Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Major Cleavage In Barely-There Satin Dress

If anyone gets to use the phrase “born with it,” it’s supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

April 7, 2019 is bringing EmRata’s fans exactly what they want. Her most recent Instagram update gives a nod to the fashion world in the form of stylish satins, but it’s catering to the male fans, big-time.

EmRata’s April 7 post comes in four parts. All show the model wearing a slinky yellow Marc Jacobs evening gown. With a choker-style collar and a plunging neckline, the dress more than accentuates the curves that have propelled this 27-year-old to the A-List.

In the first photo, EmRata is seen shot from the waist up in the back of a car. Showing off her sculpted shoulders and cleavage, Emily’s look might come accessorized with hoop earrings, but there doesn’t seem to be a bra. The second and third shots show this “it” girl descending some steps. Strappy heels and a light breeze offer a free-spirited feel, although the intensity returns for the fourth snap – EmRata has gone for a closeup here. Her plump pout and chocolate-brown eyes are the focus, although the picture still manages to squeeze in the aforementioned cleavage.

“Emily is the most breathtakingly beautiful woman in the world bar none. She is the one. That shade of yellow is your color as is red. Not mustard.”

One fan expressed their thoughts on EmRata’s beauty and choice of colors. Another commented on EmRata’s “perfect face.”

The April 7 update comes two days after The Inquisitr reported EmRata taking to Instagram in a nude thong that left little to the imagination. Curves are this girl’s domain. With an Amazonian physique that boasts lithe limbs and slender proportions, Ratajkowski blends traditional supermodel features with sensational femininity.

Taking to Instagram in next-to-nothing is something we see regularly with celebrities. Whether it’s Kim Kardashian’s nude selfies, Kylie Jenner’s lingerie shots, or Teen Mom OG‘s Farrah Abraham baring all, celebrity social media now appears to be trending toward the clothing-optional side of the spectrum.

Then again, with rock-hard abs and the outfits to show them off, this model doesn’t need to bare all to rack up the likes.

EmRata’s Instagram doesn’t just serve to keep her fan base happy. As a successful entrepreneur, Emily regularly takes to social media to promote her Inamorata swimwear and lingerie line. It makes sense. With a Victoria’s Secret contract under her belt, this girl is more than familiar with what it takes to sell underwear.

Emily’s April 7 post managed to rack up over 250,000 likes within two hours of being posted.