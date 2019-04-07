Elizabeth Hurley Glows In Revealing Swimsuit For Instagram Snap, Fans Think She Looks Decades Younger Than 53

Elizabeth Hurley looked absolutely glowing in a revealing pink swimsuit as she took in the rays on a tropical vacation, and fans are loving a glimpse of the ageless actress.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of her trip to India, sitting in a garden as she broke a slight smile. The picture went over very well with Hurley’s fans, picking up thousands of likes in just the first few minutes after it was posted.

Many of those commenting couldn’t believe that Hurley is actually 53, noting that she looks decades younger.

“I don’t think you’ve ever taken a bad photo,” one fan shared.

“Ageless,” another wrote.

Staying in such amazing shape is more than just a hobby for Hurley, who often shares pictures in skimpy swimwear to promote her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. The actress puts in plenty of work to keep her amazing figure and youthful appearance, a source told Hollywood Life for a story last year.

A source close to Hurley said that when the actress is preparing to share pictures showing off her swimwear — and her amazing figure — the preparation starts a few days ahead of time as she gets into camera-ready form with a strict diet.

“If Liz is preparing for a big photo shoot, for the three days leading up to it she’ll eat a diet of brown rice, vegetables, fish and steak, and drink nothing but green tea and water,” the source said.

Elizabeth Hurley has also opened up about her strict diet and workout regimen, saying that even when she can’t make it to a gym, she finds a way to get in some exercise.

“I still think it’s important to be in shape,” she told E!. “It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”

Loading...

Hurley maintains a rather strict diet and avoids late-night snacking or heavy meals, but said she doesn’t keep to an exact weight, saying she would rather look “athletic and fit” than skinny.

Fans seem to be quite pleased with the results, as Elizabeth Hurley’s social media presence seems to show. She has a rapidly growing base of followers on Instagram, where she shares plenty of pictures of her tropical getaways and cross-promotions for her swimwear brand.