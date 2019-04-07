Watch Inter Milan Vs. Atalanta BC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Sunday Showdown Live Online

The 'queen of provincial clubs' in Serie A, Atalanta BC, can break into the top four if they can go to the San Siro and defeat Inter Milan on Sunday.

Atalanta BC have been perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2018/2019 Serie A season, with even Inter Milan Coach Luciano Spalletti recognizing them as a legitimate contender for a Champions League qualification spot, according to Tribal Football. Now, on Sunday, the upstarts from Bergamo — who have already handed Inter their worst loss of the season — will get a chance to crack into the top four with only seven games remaining — if they can pull off the double over Inter Milan in a match that will live stream from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A match pitting third-place Inter Milan against fifth-place Atalanta BC see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, more popularly known to the world as the San Siro, on Sunday, April 7.

In the United Kingdom, the match kicks off at 5 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at noon Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 9 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 9:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday.

Atalanta have not only fought to within a point of traditional Italian giants AC Milan who currently occupy the fourth spot, per Sky Sports, they have been a scoring machine this season. The Bergamo side’s 64 goals tie them with defending and soon-to-be champions Juventus for the most in Serie A. Unfortunately, Atalanta have also let in 41, giving them a goal difference of +23, one better than Inter and third in Serie A.

But 20 of those Atalanta goals have come from Colombian striker Duvan Zapata, whose yellow card in Thursday’s 4-1 win over Bologna put him over the limit for a suspension, and he will be forced to sit out the match against Inter Milan on Sunday, according to Football Italia.

Zapata’s 20 goals are good enough for second in Serie A, per the BBC, and are one more than Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who has tallied 19.

