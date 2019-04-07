Ariel Winter Cuts A Sexy Figure In Silky Black Robe & Skintight PVC Dress

Ariel Winter turned heads as she stepped out to party in Las Vegas on Friday night. The Modern Family actress and her boyfriend of three years, actor Levi Meaden, were spotted looking all loved up at the grand opening of the new Vegas nightclub KAOS, the Daily Mail is reporting.

While her beau cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt and jeans, Ariel put on quite a daring display. The 20-year-old starlet kept all eyes on her, rocking the Sin City event in an audacious and very extravagant outfit.

The Los Angeles-born beauty arrived at the Palms Casino Resort venue in a sultry-looking black robe, crafted from sumptuous silk and adorned with elegant white detailing. The short garment was cinched at the waist with a long, silky belt – one boasting the same supple white stripes as the rest of the robe – drawing the eye toward her svelte waistline. Underneath, Ariel wore a black PVC minidress that fit her like a glove, clinging to every curve in sight.

The young actress channeled her inner femme fatale in the sexy black attire, letting her robe seductively slip off of her left shoulder to expose the fair skin underneath. Dressed to impress, Ariel showed quite a generous amount of skin in the revealing outfit, showcasing her bountiful cleavage and putting her long, chiseled legs on display.

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort

The gorgeous brunette stirred a lot of attention with her whimsical choice of wardrobe, looking ravishing in the skintight little black dress. Meanwhile, the flowy robe gave a frock-like air to her attire, making it appear both effortlessly chic and raunchy at the same time.

Ariel completed her look with a stylish pair of Perspex stilettos, which strapped around her ankles, highlighting her slender legs. The dark-haired stunner let her eye-catching outfit speak for itself, going for understated accessories. The only piece of jewelry that she wore for the night was a sparkling ear cuff adorned with shiny stars.

For her night of clubbing, Ariel styled her raven tresses in a messy but very trendy ponytail. She added a splash of color to her all-black ensemble with red hot nail polish.

While her attire was nothing short of head-turning, the Daily Mail took a particular notice of her natural-looking makeup.

“A swipe of rosy blush and lip gloss accentuated her flawless complexion to perfection, while her smoky coat of eye shadow brought some drama,” the media outlet described Ariel’s look.

Needless to say, the young actress sizzled in the very provocative outfit, flaunting her trim figure as she snuggled up to her beau to pose for photos. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Pacific Rim: Uprising actor flashed a big smile as he arrived at the venue with his arm draped around the brunette beauty.