The Family Of Missing Boy, Timmothy Pitzen, Calls The Latest Hoax ‘Devastating’ As Their Hopes Are Dashed

A man came forward claiming he was missing boy Timmothy Pitzen, but DNA results proved otherwise.

The family of missing Illinois boy Timmothy Pitzen is once again going through unimaginable heartbreak. Timmothy was just 6-years-old when he disappeared along with his mother in May of 2011. His mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, decided to take her son out of school early one day for a spontaneous day of fun. They went to enjoy a water park in Wisconsin, the last place they were both seen alive.

Her body was later found in an Illinois hotel room from what appeared to be a suicide. While she left behind a note saying her son was safe and where he would be cared for, the boy was never seen again. All this time, his family has never given up hope, according to Today.

On Wednesday, a man came forward to claim that he was Timmothy and had recently escaped captivity. The nation held their breath waiting for the DNA tests to roll in, everyone hoping for the best for the Pitzen family, who had already been through so much. Unfortunately, test results showed that the person in question was not in fact Timmothy. Timmothy, who disappeared nearly eight years ago, would be 14-years-old now. The man who came forward is 23-year-old Brian Michael Rini.

Officials give an update on Brian M. Rini, the 23-year-old man who claimed to be missing child Timmothy Pitzen. Follow live updates: https://t.co/olhiysJHlJ pic.twitter.com/V6wJNpuuau — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 5, 2019

From the time that Rini came forward to the moment that the DNA tests came back, the Pitzen family went through a rollercoaster of emotions. They desperately wanted it to be their missing loved one and to be able to reunite at long last. When it turned out that Rini wasn’t who he said he was, they were understandably disappointed.

Timmothy’s maternal grandmother, Alana Anderson, spoke out about the unfortunate turn of events.

“It’s been awful. We’ve been on tenterhooks, hopeful and frightened. It’s just been exhausting.”

His aunt, Kara Jacobs, spoke of Timmothy’s father’s suffering in wake of the news that his hopes had once again been dashed. While she and the rest of the family are disappointed, she expressed no anger toward Rini, only concern for his well-being.

“It’s devastating. It’s like reliving that day, all over again. Timmothy’s father is devastated once again. I don’t think anything involving a child is a hoax. I would reserve all judgement and pray for the young man involved.”

Anderson echoed these same sentiments of sympathy for Rini.

“I feel so sorry for the young man who’s obviously had a horrible time and felt the need to say he was someone else, and hope they can find his family,” she said.