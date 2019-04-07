‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: The Shocking Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of April 8, shows that all hell will break loose when the truth finally comes out. Florence’s paternity is in question and it seems as if Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will name Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) as her potential father. Flo has also decided that her secret needs to be revealed.

Flo Fulton Tells Hope Logan The Truth

Flo has a burden that she needs to get off her chest. She will decide to come clean at Hope’s family gathering. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Flo will tearfully tell Hope, “I need to tell you the truth.” She will feel guilty about her part in the baby swap and wants to do the right thing.

“So this is your big secret,” Hope replies. According to The Inquisitr, Hope will interrupt Flo as she tries to confess. Although Flo tries to tell her the truth, she will interrupt with her own tragic tale.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that the Logan, Spencer, and Forrester families will never be the same once the truth comes out. Is it possible that Flo finally tells Hope that Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) is actually her baby?

Quinn Confronts Bill

After Shauna tells Quinn Fuller that there’s a possibility that Flo’s father is Bill, Quinn will head to Spencer Publications. She and Shauna will confront Bill with the fact that Flo could be his.

“You’re not going anywhere,” Bill says. He is understandably upset at the notion that he could be a father-of-four.

“I’m not getting trapped in some kind of shakedown.” Dollar Bill seems to think that Shauna may want to fleece him now that she has figured out that he is filthy rich. However, Shauna readily admits that there’s a possibility that Bill is not Flo’s father. She slept around at the time of Flo’s conception.

Quinn Wants A DNA test

The Bold and the Beautiful preview clip has Quinn declaring, “We need a DNA test.” She seems determined to find out whether Bill fathered a daughter.

“We have to tell her.”

Shauna has never divulged Flo’s father’s identity to her. She wants to tell her daughter who her father may be, and finally put the issue to rest.

Wyatt’s Realization

When Wyatt hears who Flo’s father may be, he has a sudden realization.

“Do you know what this means?” He realizes that Flo, his high school sweetheart and the woman who is still in love with him, may actually be his half-sister.

Bill appears to be overwhelmed and says, “Oh my God!”

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.