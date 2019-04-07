Spice Girls Reportedly Scrap Plans For World Tour After Mel B’s Claim That She And Geri Halliwell Had Sex

The plans of a Spice Girls world tour have reportedly gone up in smoke after Mel B’s claim that she and Geri Halliwell had sex back in the girl group’s heyday.

As the Sun reported, the iconic British group had planned a series of concerts in the United States, Australia, and Asia later in the year, but the plans ground to a halt after Mel B claimed that she had a lesbian relationship with Gerin in the 1990s. Halliwell has denied the fling, and the claims have reportedly damaged the relationship to the point that the group will not be performing beyond the British dates they have already committed to.

“It has been a hugely dramatic week. At one point last Sunday, the tour wasn’t happening,” a source told the Mail on Sunday, via the Sun. “They agreed that they had to do the British dates because they are under contract and they don’t want to let their fans down, but there won’t be any more.”

The spat between the Spice Girls has already turned quite public. After Mel B’s claims, Geri released a statement denying that they ever had a relationship and saying that the claim was “quite hurtful.”

The Sun report noted that Mel B quickly tried to mend fences, calling Geri immediately after mentioning the relationship in an interview with Piers Morgan, but Geri was upset when the clip was aired and the accusations spread across the celebrity news landscape both in Britain and abroad.

Mel has since tried to walk back her claims, saying she never meant to imply that the two actually had sex, only saying that the entire group sometimes bunked together while on tour.

There were others who pushed back against the claims of a secret relationship. According to People, after Mel B’s original claim aired during her interview with Piers Morgan, an unnamed source claiming to be “familiar with the situation” said that Mel’s claim was not true and there was no evidence that the two ever had a romantic relationship.

The group also appears to be trying to smooth over the situation, posting a number of pictures and videos on the group’s official Twitter page showing them working together to prepare for the upcoming concert dates.

The Spice Girls had not publicly announced plans for the world tour that the Sun mentioned, and there are no indications that the group will be canceling any of the planned dates across Britain.