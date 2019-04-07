Paris Hilton Dons Lingerie & Fishnet Vinyl Dress On Instagram

Paris Hilton is busy as ever on Instagram, and shared a new lingerie pic today with her fans. The photo shows Paris lounging on top of a fuzzy bed, as she wore a black lingerie set. She also wore a fishnet vinyl dress on top, along with thigh-high black boots. In addition, her hair looked glamorous in large curls, as she propped herself up with her hands and gave a sultry look to the camera. Although the post is only an hour old, it’s garnered over 625,000 views so far. Her fans clearly love the image. It’s not uncommon for Hilton’s popular posts to reach over one million, or even two million views.

In addition to the lingerie shot, Paris shared a group photo earlier today of herself having a good time with friends. The captions revealed that they were at Bâoli Miami, an upscale bar and lounge. It’s not uncommon for celebrities to be spotted there, with Jason Derulo slated to perform on April 10. Photos of the club show people dancing on the bar with firecrackers in their hands, along with posh outdoor seating for group events.

But that’s not all, with Hilton sharing another photo eight hours ago that showed her in a festive, multi-colored dress. The ensemble was glittery from top to bottom, save for purple feathers fringe on the dress hem. The dress had a gold base with tons of graphics on top, including a red heart, a crab, and a pink seashell.

Most of Paris’ photos use special effects that give her images an eye-popping effect. With the glittery dress photo, she added a multi-colored glitter backdrop that seemed to infinitely scroll up behind her. Plus, there were sparkles that floated from above and below.

It’s possible that adding such effects to Instagram posts will be a common trend in the coming months or years. After all, as she revealed to W Magazine, she invented the selfie.

“If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it. I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera.”

In addition, Hilton noted that “We started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before.”

But Paris also understands that times have changed since when she was younger and making a name for herself.