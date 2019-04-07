Amber Rose Fuels Engagement Rumors After Sharing A Video Of Her Sporting A Huge Diamond Ring

Amber Rose may officially be off the market, as a video of her wearing a ring sparks rumors she and Alexander “AE” Edwards are engaged.

HollywoodLife reports that just days after Rose, 35 and Edwards, 32, announced via Instagram that she was pregnant with her second child, the model posted a video of herself lathered in multiple, expensive pieces of jewelry. However, the huge ring on her finger was the standout piece, as many of Rose’s 18.7 million followers were convinced that she was subtly announcing an impending wedding. In the video, Rose also made sure her followers got a close up of the ring, which she wears on her left finger. The same ring was spotted on her finger on Thursday, April, 4 when she shared a sonogram of her new baby and her growing bump. The Dancing with the Stars alum also has a son- Sebastian, 6, who she shares with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” Rose exclaimed. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

Rose’s fans were stunned to learn about the former stripper’s pregnancy with Edwards. HollywoodLife reports that Rose and Edwards have known each other since 2015 and were friends before deciding to take things to the next level. The pregnancy comes just months after the two decided to add romance to their relationship. In January, Rose gushed about her boyfriend, who is the VP of A&R at Def Jam, on Instagram, describing him as ” sweet, smart, talented, charismatic and overall just an amazing man.” She also said Edwards is truly her “best friend” and someone she can talk to on the phone for hours and can share anything with.

“AE has found a way to temper her and challenge her to be better,” a source explained to HollywoodLife. “Everything is easy, drama-free and just fun. It’s something she has never felt before and she loves this genuinely happy feeling. To her, he is perfect.”

Looks like baby # 2 is on the way! Congrats, Amber Rose. (????: Amber Rose) pic.twitter.com/KleO3XFOCI — ESSENCE (@Essence) April 3, 2019

The couple began dating in October 2018 shortly after the actress ended her year-long relationship with rapper 21 Savage that March. Before that, she was romantically linked to NBA player James Harden after filing for divorce from Wiz in 2014 after a two-year marriage. Though Rose said in the past that she hoped the two would reconcile, the exes are seemingly in a better place in their relationship and have a supportive co-parenting relationship for their son.