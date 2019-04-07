Prince Charles & Camilla Parker Bowles Not Divorcing, Per ‘Gossip Cop’

Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles were at the center of divorce rumors recently.

According to Gossip Cop, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles are not splitting up, despite what some tabloid reports may reveal.

One recent report suggests that Charles and Camilla’s marriage was declared illegal. The pair have been married since 2005, and that Charles as told Camilla that he won’t be paying her a penny, revealing that she’ll be end up behind bars if she doesn’t leave the marriage quietly.

The outlet continues that Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s wedding wasn’t valid under the Marriage Act of 1836, because the Prince of Wales much marry in a church with a clergyman officiating, but he and Camilla tied the knot in a civil ceremony.

In addition, it was reported by Queen Elizabeth was thrilled about the news, because she already wanted her son to divorce his second wife.

However, GC reveals that the entire story is completely fabricated, and that they have been debunking stories about the Royal Family from the outlet for years, and that the latest gossip about Charles and Camilla’s illegal marriage is much of the same untrue gossip fabricated by a tabloid.

Prince Charles and Camilla Hit the Beach in Barbados https://t.co/7HukAibjfP — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last month, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles headed to Barbados during their 12-day tour of the Caribbean. While the couple spent much of their time on Royal business, the pair also found some time to relax on the beach, and show off their bathing suit bodies.

The couple were photographed by paparazzi sporting their bathing suits as the hit the beach during some downtime. Camilla was seen wearing a navy blue one-piece suit, she wore her hair in her usual style, and donned a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun’s rays.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles wore a pair of floral board shorts and went shirtless as he donned the cream-colored shorts with green, blue, and pink flowers on them. He also carried a navy blue beach towel.

While Camilla was photographed frolicking in the water, Prince Charles couldn’t wait to take a dip in the ocean. The future King was spotted splashing around the water and swan around for awhile before heading back to shore and being handed a beach towel so that he could dry off and return to his wife, Camilla.

