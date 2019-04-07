Rocky Barnes Shares Several Bikini Pics To Excite Her Instagram Fans

American model Rocky Barnes recently titillated her 1.6 million Instagram fans by posting a series of bikini pics which left them drooling over her sexiness.

In the latest snap, Rocky could be seen stretching her arms while lying atop the deck of a boat, wearing a barely-there, animal-print bikini which allowed the hot model to flaunt her amazingly-well-toned body, particularly her abs and taut stomach.

The model could be seen wearing a soft pink lipstick and she closed her eyes to strike a pose for the camera. Within three hours of going live, the pic accrued more than 9,700 likes and almost a hundred comments.

In the second set of snap, Rocky could be seen donning a sky-blue bikini which accentuated her perfect figure. She accessorized with a straw hat to keep it sexy and simple. In the first pic of the set, she turned her back towards the camera to put her booty on full display, while in the second one, she struck a side pose to highlight curves. In the third one, she held her hat and naughtily stuck her tongue out. The set amassed more than 19,300 likes and more than 143 comments within half a day of having been posted.

In another set of pics, Rocky could be seen donning a printed red bikini through which she flashed an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her fans. The set, which comprised three sexy pictures, garnered more than 24,000 likes and close to 250 comments.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Rocky is the hottest model alive, while another one said that she has the best body among all Instagram model. Another fan wrote that Rocky’s husband is the luckiest man on earth because he has married the sexiest model in the whole fashion industry.

Amid her bikini posts, Rocky also treated her fans to a very glamorous picture wherein she was seen donning a maroon crop top with a matching mini skirt and high heels while she sat on a sofa to pose for the pic. She let her hair down and opted for a matching lipstick to pull off a very sexy look. Per the caption, Rocky is currently enjoying a getaway in Saint Barthelemy – a French-speaking Caribbean island commonly known as St. Barts.

According to a piece by Bikini Luxe, Rocky — who is also popular among her fans for running a fashion blog — became more famous after she made an appearance in Justin Bieber’s famous music video for the song “Boyfriend.” Since then, she has gained a lot of attention on social media and because she keeps posting pictures every week, her followers are continuing to increase across all social media platforms.