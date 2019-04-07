‘Victoria’s Secret’ Model Leomie Anderson Flaunts Booty & Long Legs On Instagram

Leomie Anderson is the newest Victoria’s Secret Angel, and she’s been sharing a ton of new Instagram photos in the past couple of days. The newest post is a series of images of the model rocking a thong bikini along with pink high heels. The photos were taken from a low angle to accentuate her super long legs, as she posed in front of high-rise condos in South Beach. She struck several poses, including one where she popped her right hip and held her hands up in the air.

Previously, Anderson shared a photo of herself posing in a bright pink ensemble. It consisted of a sports bra and matching, high-waisted shorts. The model leaned against an older BMW with bright blue and red stripes. Her hair was down in small curls, as she grabbed her head with her right hand. She placed her left hand on the car hood, as she popped her left foot. It appears that she’s wearing the same pair of heels in the two newest photos, which has a bright pink heel with light blue accents on the front. The image was shot at a gas station, which makes it more interesting than the typical model photo.

Previously, Leomie spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her perceptions of social media and how it affects young people today.

“Then there’s social media, which definitely plays a major role in insecurities among young women. If it’s not a sponsored ad for a waist trainer, it’s videos of cosmetic surgery on your explore page.”

In addition, the model shared some of her experiences from Victoria’s Secret. At the time, her involvement with the brand included walking for their fashion show. The show is one of the biggest TV spectacles of the year.

“One subject I get asked about a lot is my involvement with Victoria’s Secret – I’ve been working with the brand for two years. People complain about diversity on catwalks but Victoria’s Secret has been the most diverse show I’ve ever participated in, with women from all different backgrounds, ethnicities and ages. I am proud to be a part of something that celebrates women in such a way.”

With that being said, Anderson’s new rank as an Angel breaks another barrier for the VS brand. She’s the very first British, black model to become an Angel. Her fans are thrilled with the news, as some of her 290,000 fans on Instagram continue to congratulate her in the comments and to send their love.