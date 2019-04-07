Ariana Grande Says She’s Still Healing 7 Months After Mac Miller’s Death

Ariana Grande is still mourning the loss of her former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, who shockingly died from a drug overdose last year.

According to In Touch Weekly, Ariana Grande recently opened up about how hard healing is seven post after Mac Miller’s death via her social media account.

“Healing is hard work. Be gentle with yourself and surround yourself with gentle energy. You’re not alone,” she told her fans, and then later gushed about how much she loved all of her followers and supporters who allow her to be herself and always make her feel better about whatever is going on in her life.

As many fans will remember, following Mac’s death, Ariana stayed silent for a few days. When she finally broke that silence, she paid tribute to her former boyfriend with a sweet, heartfelt message via Instagram.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19, and I always will, I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad, I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. To the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re OK now. Rest,” the singer wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariana Grande has spoken out about some of the recent tough times in her life in the past.

Last month the former Nickelodeon star told her followers that she was feeling deep into her feels as she was set to head out on tour, revealing that it has been a rough road over the past year, which has not only included Mac Miller’s death, but the end of Grande’s engagement to Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson.

Grande went on to thank all of the important people in her life, such as her family and close friends for helping her make it through all of the wild ups and downs that life has thrown at her recently. Again, she referenced her relationship with her fans as she revealed she’s grateful for her life, and all of the people in it.

