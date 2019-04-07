‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Wears A Curve-Hugging Sheer Bodysuit To Celebrate Her Anniversary With Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss is commemorating her five-year anniversary with her husband Todd Tucker by flaunting her body on Instagram.

Hollywood Life reports that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo on Friday of herself rocking a black corset with a matching sheer bodysuit and fishnet stockings. To add to the look, the mother of two wore black leather heeled boots, red lipstick, and wet hair. Burruss said in her caption that the look was in honor of her anniversary with Tucker and to promote her tour, “Welcome to the Dungeon.” According to Burruss’ Instagram page, the 12-city tour will feature scantily-clad costumes and music from Burruss and her special guest, rapper Trina.

In addition to the steamy photo, which received more than 80,000 likes from Burruss’ 6.3 million followers, the Xscape singer also shouted out to Tucker directly via Instagram by sharing photos from the couple’s 2014 Atlanta wedding.

“I can’t believe it’s been 5 years!!! @todd167 I love You so much!” Burruss wrote.

“You were the perfect match for me in every way. I’m thankful to God for you. The last five years have been amazing & I’m looking forward to all the amazing years we have to come.#itsouranniversary.”

Burruss also shared a video of her and Tucker enjoying a weekend getaway for their romantic milestone at the Sri Panwa resort in Phuket. The Kandi Koated CEO showed the room she and her producer husband will be staying in, and also mentioned that she’s already loving the atmosphere and food.

Burruss’ positive moves in her personal life come after wrapping up another season of RHOA. The reunion of the Bravo reality show’s 11th season airs on Sunday and the three-part event reportedly involves drama between Burruss and the show’s original cast member NeNe Leakes. The Inquisitr previously reported that Burruss is one of several cast members Leakes unfollowed on Instagram shortly after the reunion’s taping.

While the drama on RHOA seems to progress as the seasons go on, Burruss, who joined the show in Season 2, told Hollywood Life that she only considered leaving the show in 2017 after former cast member Phaedra Parks accused her of drugging Porsha Williams so Burruss and Tucker could take advantage of her. Parks also accused Tucker of cheating on Burruss, which caused Burruss to end all communication with Parks. The singer-songwriter said that if Parks were to return on the show, she “wouldn’t deal” with it, though she knows she doesn’t have control over the show’s casting decisions.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8 p.m. EST.