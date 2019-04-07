Me Too Founder Weighs In On Biden Controversy

Tarana Burke, considered to be the founder of the Me Too movement, came out in support of women accusing Joe Biden of inappropriate behavior, while condemning the former vice president’s reaction to the controversy, Yahoo News reports.

Burke took to social media to share her thoughts about the Biden controversy, suggesting that the former vice president appears to have completely misinterpreted the issue.

“It’s not that people become more ‘sensitive’ over time as Biden suggested. And it’s not just about personal space or intention — it’s about bodily autonomy, it’s about power and leadership, and it’s about living into who we say we are and who we want to be.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after Nevada Democrat Lucy Flores recalled her unpleasant encounter with Joe Biden in a column for the Cut, seven other women publicly shared their own stories about unpleasant encounters with the former vice president. Biden subsequently apologized for “not understanding more.”

“I’m not sorry for anything that I have ever done,” he later added.

In the meantime, old articles detailing Biden’s allegedly inappropriate behavior around women over the years resurfaced, and many new ones were written.

In subsequent public appearances, however, Biden cracked jokes about the accusations, and then apologized for them as well, stating that it was not his goal to “make light of anyone’s discomfort.”

Me Too founder Tarana Burke noted that Joe Biden has not been accused of sexual harassment, but criticized the Democrat for seemingly failing to realize that he had made a number of women feel very uncomfortable, intentionally or not.

According to Burke, while Biden’s actions pale in comparison to those of the disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, for instance — Weinstein is facing rape charges — the unpleasant memories multiple women have shared about their interactions with the former vice president should not be ignored.

Lucy Flores responds to Biden’s jokes: "Until his type of inappropriate behavior, which to be clear, isn’t friendly hugs, is taken seriously, women will continue to feel disempowered to speak out against inappropriate behavior.”https://t.co/2sAAAGr6vA — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 5, 2019

Joe Biden should, according to Burke, take advantage of the opportunity to learn from the experience.

“I honestly think this moment is a gift for Biden. It puts him in a position to do what so many of his peers and colleagues have not. Set an example: be accountable, be transparent and be proactive,” she said.

Joe Biden has long been rumored to be eyeing the White House. The former vice president has not officially launched his presidential campaign yet, but it seems all but certain that he is entering the race. Once and if he decides to do so, Biden will face formidable opponents, and have to battle it out in a crowded field of relatively progressive contenders.