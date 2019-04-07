‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Krystal Nielson Flaunts Toned Bod & Some Fans Wonder If She’s Getting Too Skinny

It’s not secret that Bachelor in Paradise stars Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone are seriously in love. After meeting during last season of BIP, the two have continued to shower each other with love and affection publicly on their Instagram pages. In addition, Krystal has been hard at work promoting her workout sessions with her fans. And throughout her workout journey, Nielson has been very open about sharing photos of her body with fans. In the recent months, she appears to have lost more weight while gaining muscle. This has led to mixed reviews among her fans. Some congratulate Krystal on her new looks, while others are very critical in the comments.

The newest Instagram post of the TV star showing off her body was posted a day ago. She posed in a floral sports bra and black pants, and took a selfie in the mirror in her bathroom. She wore her hair down with a heavy right part, and flexed her right arm.

One fan noted, “Kudos to you and your discipline… But you need a little fat on those bones.”

Someone else criticized, “where is your feminine waistline? Looking like a dude! Too much is not becoming on a beautiful woman losing her feminist side!”

But her biggest fans are right by her side to encourage her.

“You look great:) A few people don’t understand “super fit” as they have never achieved it themselves. As if you go walking around ‘flexed’ anyway…you are just showing the fabulous muscles you have achieved from hard work and proper nutrition in this picture.”

Previously on March 20, Krystal shared another photo of herself and her stomach. The image showed her pulling her shirt up for the selfie. This photo received mixed reviews too.

In response, Nielson posted a video talking about her fitness to educate people about what she’s doing. Fellow Bachelor Nation star Lauren Burnham stopped by to applaud Krystal for the way she responded to the negative comments.

One thing is for sure, Nielson’s fitness regime seems to be a huge hit among fans. Every once in a while, she’ll hold a boot camp of sorts that people can sign up for. The newest program is called the “3 Week Shred,” and it starts soon. The package costs $59.99 right now, and includes recipes, workouts and information to help you customize meal plans for yourself. You get access to a Facebook group and can connect with others in the program.