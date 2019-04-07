Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Poses In A Sports Bra And Briefs For ‘Elle’ Norway’s Cover

Norwegian beauty Frida Aasen – best known to her Instagram fans and followers for her association with Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show – recently posed for the cover of Elle Norway.

In the snap, the 24-year-old model could be seen donning a white-and-black sports bra, which allowed her to flaunt her cleavage, along with a pair of matching briefs through which she showed off her well-toned legs. The model let her brunette tresses down and opted for a full face of bronze-colored makeup to keep it glamorous.

In the snap, Frida could be seen sitting on the lap of her fellow male model, Nikolai Danielsen, while she covered his mouth with her hand. The particular edition of the magazine was named “the body issue.”

As of the writing of this piece, the picture in question racked up more than 22,000 likes and 160 comments wherein fans praised Frida for her modeling talent and for making it to the cover of a prestigious magazine – something that all models dream of.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Frida is the “hottest model alive,” while another one said that her beauty has no parallel in the whole industry. Another commentator, who is apparently also a fan of Danielsen, said that she loves it when her favorite people work together.

Prior to posting the said picture, Frida stunned her fans with a series of skin-baring snaps wherein she was featured wearing a skimpy yet very stylish black swimsuit. In the first snap, Frida stuck a side pose which allowed her to flaunt her slim figure as well as her almost makeup-free look.

In another pic, she could be seen sitting on the floor in a cross-legged position while wearing the same bikini. In the said pic, however, the model flaunted her long sexy legs and also provided a glimpse of her well-toned thighs which set pulses racing, resulting in amassing more than 46,000 likes and 432 comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s hot body and style.

Commenting on the sultry snap, one fan wrote that Frida represents the definition of perfection, while another one said that he adores Frida from the core of heart (heart emojis). Another one praised the photographer, Timur, and said that his work is always impressive and creative.

Other fans showered her with the usual one-word complimentary comments as well as countless emojis to express their admiration for Frida.

Per an article by Fashion Week Daily, before becoming a fashion model, Frida had never thought about joining the profession. Instead, she had other plans.