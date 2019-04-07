‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Shades Lindsay Lohan And Her MTV Reality Show

"It's never going to be 'Vanderpump Rules.'"

Scheana Marie of Vanderpump Rules has been a star of the hit Bravo series for seven seasons now and is one of the staples that has made the show so successful. The singer has had her ups and downs with the women on the show but appears to be in a good place today with Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Stassi Schroeder.

Page Six recently caught up with Scheana and asked her thoughts on fellow reality series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (LLBC) which debuted its first season on MTV in January.

“My friend Kailah [Casillas] was on it and I watched her episodes, but other than that, it’s boring,” Scheana claimed with an eye-roll. “It’s never going to be Vanderpump Rules because it was cast — our show is so good because it’s organic; we’re real friends. We’ve all known each other for a decade plus.”

Kailah is a popular MTV personality, known for her time on The Challenge and Real World: Go Big or Go Home. Scheana and Kailah have been friends for years now and spend a good amount of time together in Las Vegas. Other than Kailah, it’s obvious Scheana had no reason to tune in LLBC since it was so boring to her.

The success of Vanderpump Rules has always been attributed to the authenticity of the cast and their lives. All of the original stars of the show including Stassi, Katie, Kristen, Jax Taylor, and Tom Sandoval were all friends before the show even began airing and have met the newer cast members like Lala Kent and James Kennedy organically through working at SUR.

The Pump Rules stars have constantly confirmed that their show was not cast, like most reality programs are, but are truly friends that hang out on and off camera. Page Six also inquired if the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast felt the same way about LLBC. Scheana confirmed they all shared her sentiments.

Both LLBC and Pump Rules follow the service industry working at a specific establishment and while they have the same premise, they could not be more different. When it comes to viewership, Pump Rules dominates over LLBC which has declined in viewers since Episode 1. While Pump Rules will more than likely be picked up for Season 8, Season 2 of LLBC has not been confirmed at this time.

At the time of this publication, Lindsay Lohan has not responded to Scheana’s comments.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.