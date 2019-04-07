Kodak Black Responds To Criticism Regarding His Lauren London Comments

After Kodak Black expressed his plans to romantically pursue Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle's fans and friends called him out.

It’s only been a week since the tragic death of American rapper Ermias Joseph Asghedom, better known as Nipsey Hussle. Hussle was shot six times while standing outside a Marathon clothing store that he founded in Los Angeles. He was only 33-years-old. He left behind his loving partner, model Lauren London, as well as the two children they shared, Kross and Emani. Celebrities and fans around the world have been offering London condolences and support during this difficult time. However, rapper Kodak Black had a different approach. During an Instagram live video post earlier this weekend, Kodak expressed his plans to romantically pursue London after the period of mourning Hussle has passed, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Kodak told his followers how he intended to be a shoulder for London to cry on and offer her support with the intention of becoming romantically involved.

“Lauren London that’s baby, though. She about to be out here single. She’s finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and s*** for [Nipsey]. I ain’t trying to shoot [my shot] at her. I’m saying, listen. She can do two, three years. I’ll try to be like the friend if you need to holla or a shoulder to lean on. She can call my line.”

Safe to say, Hussle’s friends and fans were not pleased with his remarks. They called him out and deemed the comments insensitive not only to Hussle’s memory but to London as she embarks upon this grieving process.

Rapper Jayceon Terrell Taylor, better known as The Game, was a close friend of Hussle’s and one of the first to publicly call out Kodak for the remarks. He told him to keep Hussle’s name out of his mouth. Soon after, rapper T.I. echoed his words telling Kodak to get himself together.

“Hey, Kodak Black: You outta pocket…If I see you, I’ma say it to your face. You outta pocket.”

Nevertheless, Kodak hit back at these claims saying people are simply misinterpreting his earlier statements.

“Man, listen. I said what I said. Y’all tryin’ to misconstrue what I said,” he said, going on to claim he doesn’t care about the criticism against him.

Meanwhile, London and the rest of Hussle’s family prepare to lay him to rest at his funeral next Thursday which will be held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.