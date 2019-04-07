Kendall Jenner Flaunts Long Legs & Toned Abs In Vintage Car

Kendall Jenner was spotted out this weekend showing off her model body while having some fun in California.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was photographed by the paparazzi as she smiled and laughed as she strolled the streets.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen wearing a pair of light denim jeans with a brown leather element up the front of the pants. The Victoria’s Secret Angel paired the high-waisted jeans with a knitted light purple crop top and matching cropped sweater.

Jenner had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back. Kendall’s sweater even matched her lilac-colored vintage car, a 50’s era Eldorado Biarritz.

Kendall donned a full face of makeup, including darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip. She completed her look by wearing a simple gold chain around her neck, and shiny black boots without socks.

In some photos, Jenner carries her phone in her hand, and in other pictures, Kendall is seen toting a box with plants and flowers inside. She was later joined by a trio of men, who appeared to be her friends, and the gang jumped in the classic car.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker, John Ford, was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, as they’re better known.

Ford was only just released from jail days ago after serving time for trespassing on Jenner’s property. He was most recently taken into custody after he was busted for having an expired visa.

“This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime. Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn’t escalate to become a tragedy,” a spokesperson told TMZ about Ford’s arrest..

Following the arrest, the Kardashian-Jenner family released a statement about the situation.

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind,” the famous family said.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following her on Instagram, or watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m.