Kendall Jenner Left A Hilarious ‘Troll’ Comment Under Sister Kylie’s Intimate Photo With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner may be a billionaire but her success isn’t sparing her from some teasing courtesy of her older sister, Kendall Jenner. As Elle.com reports, Kendall left a hilarious slightly “trollish” comment under an intimate photo of Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott. In the photo, Kylie and Travis are in a pool and she appears to be straddling him. In her comment, Kendall asks a key question about how the photo was created.

“Who took these pics?” she wrote. “I love a third wheel.”

The comment prompted a “lmfaoooo” comment from Hailey Baldwin but Kylie had a pretty simple explanation for how the sultry photo became a reality.

“Self-timer baby.”

As E! Online reports, the photo is from Kylie and Travis’ “baecation” According to TMZ, Stormi Webster’s parents planned this trip so that they could work on their relationship. This is the same media outlet that reported that they had a huge fight during which Kylie reportedly accused Travis of cheating on her. This fight allegedly happened around the time that Jordyn Woods was in the news because of rumors that she had a relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s baby.

But it looks like their relationship is in good shape now based on Kylie’s recent photo with Travis. A source reportedly also told Entertainment Tonight that their bond is strong, despite rumors about arguments over alleged infidelity.

“Obviously the couple had some up and downs because they are both so busy, but at the end of the day, their bond is extremely strong,” they said.

As the article notes, Travis is currently performing at a residency at the KAOS nightclub at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. But ET’s source says that he plans to spend more time with his family when that’s over.

“After Vegas, Travis has about a month off and the couple plans to spend a lot of time together alone and with Stormi,” the source continued. “It’s hard for the couple because they are both at the height of their careers, but they are learning to make it all work.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly been dating since April 2017 according to a timeline published by Cosmopolitan Magazine. They were first spotted hanging out together at Coachella that year. Fast forward to 2019 and they’re the parents of a one-year-old and facing rumors that they’ll be getting married soon.

E! reports that Travis wants to marry Kylie and Kylie has called him her “husband” on Instagram, so it looks like a wedding may not be out of the question.