Yanet Garcia Titillates Her 9.7 Million Instagram Followers With New Bikini Snap

Mexican weather reporter and Instagram sensation – dubbed the “world’s hottest weather girl” as noted by The Daily Star, is well-known on Instagram for sharing her booty pics.

Recently, however, she decided to treat her 9.7 million followers to two new pictures wherein she flaunted her well-toned thighs and abs. In the first picture, the model could be seen wearing a skimpy white bikini as she leaned against the wall and clicked a mirror selfie. The model let her brunette tresses down and opted for minimal makeup. Through her pose, the hottie put her amazing body on full display — a move that did her nothing but favors as fans instantly fell in love with the snap.

In the second picture, the 28-year-old model could be seen lying sideways on pavement, wearing the same white bikini. This time, however, Yanet opted for a pair of sunglasses because of the outdoor shoot.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture in question racked up close to 400,000 likes and 25,00-plus comments wherein fans and followers showered the hottie with compliments, calling her “extremely sexy,” “goddess,” “sexiest model alive,” and “absolutely beautiful and stunning.”

In the caption, the model revealed that she donned the bikini for her upcoming photo shoot with Maxim Mexico – a men’s lifestyle magazine which is well-known across the globe for publishing risqué and skin-baring pictures of hot models from around the world.

Although she is popular for her skin-baring snaps, Yanet also posted a new picture wherein she was fully covered as she wore a baggy camo-print hoodie and matching pants. She let her tresses down, struck a side pose and clicked a mirror selfie.

The picture in question accrued more than 295,000 likes and 17,00 comments within half a day of having been posted, which shows that the model doesn’t necessarily need to show skin in order to garner likes and compliments from her fans.

In the comments section, one fan wrote that she is the best Instagram model, while another said that she needs to gain more attention outside of Mexico too. Other fans, per usual, posted most of the comments in Spanish and expressed their admiration for the model by posting heart and kiss emojis.

According to The Daily Star piece, Garcia created her account on Instagram to share her fitness tips with her fans. The model told the outlet that she has been consuming a healthy and balanced diet, with a combination of exercises, to maintain her killer curves.

However, she believes that everything must be done in moderation.