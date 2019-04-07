‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Trailer Teases A Royal Visit

Everyone at 'Downton Abbey' will come together to host the king and queen.

This week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the latest trailer for the Downton Abbey movie was debuted, and it was revealed that the plot of the new film will be based around a royal visit to the estate of Lord and Lady Grantham.

Slate says that “all hands will be on deck” as it’s announced that King George V and Queen Mary will be visiting Downton Abbey. But the year is 1927, and the staff of the English estate has been pared down, so even some old friends like Mr. Carson will be pushed back into service that everything is ship shape and Bristol fashion.

In the trailer (which is still not available yet to the public), it’s clear that the Great Depression is looming, and Lady Mary is considering walking away from the estate altogether because the tightening of the purse strings is only doing so much to keep the property running.

Variety says that while the royal visit is an honor, it can’t come at a worse time as life is getting challenging. Anna Bates, still Lady Mary’s maid, reminds the mother of two that the whole village is relying on Downton for their livelihood.

“Downton Abbey is the heart of this community and you’re keeping it beating.”

The Hollywood Reporter says that the two-minute teaser opens with Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) talking about how things have changed in Yorkshire.

“No maid, no nanny, no valet. It’s 1927, and we are modern folk.”

While the majority of the original cast will be returning, things have changed since fans last saw the cast of Downton Abbey. Both Lady Mary and Lady Edith are both happily married, and Tom Branson has moved back to England with Sibby, and is helping Lady Mary and her new husband run the estate as patriarch, Robert Crawley takes a step back.

The Inquisitr shares that the movie will finally be on the big screen on September 13 in Europe, and September 20 in North America.

Allen Leech, who plays Tom Branson, and is coming off the success of Bohemian Rhapsody says that Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes will be bringing an emotional reunion to fans of the series.