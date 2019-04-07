WWE News: Current Superstar May Leave Soon – ‘Might Have To Go Somewhere Else’

This superstar has been with the company for a long time, but he may look elsewhere.

With the eyes of the wrestling world on WWE and WrestleMania 35 this weekend, there is still upcoming business that needs to be addressed. Over the last few months, there have been plenty of rumors regarding contracts and how some superstars are prepared to leave or being signed to long-term deals. Now, there is one current Monday Night Raw superstar who believes the time is coming when he may have to go somewhere else.

Over the years, Rhyno has had an incredible career which has stretched across ECW, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and many other promotions. His current run with WWE has been going on for a few years now, but as The Press & Guide reports, it may soon come to an end.

Rhyno is 43-years-old and has been with WWE again since 2015 when he came back and performed in NXT for a while. Upon jumping up to the main roster, he has teamed with Heath Slater and even captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship back in 2016.

Now, the former ECW World Champion is nearing the end of his contract with WWE, and it is not guaranteed that he’s going to return. There are other options out there, and Rhyno may end up looking for work in another promotion.

In the interview with The Press & Guide, Rhyno was asked about his future in wrestling and how long he intends on continuing his career. The “Man Beast” said that he hopes to wrestle for at least another eight years, but he doesn’t necessarily know where it will continue.

“I love working with WWE. They’re great. But I might have to go somewhere else. I don’t know yet.”

Even though his wrestling career is ongoing and he hopes it continues for a long time, Rhyno is already looking toward the future. Rhyno does own Big Daddy’s Boatyard in Michigan and has 69 slips of various sizes and room for 84 total boats. It is already a huge business and it is likely that it’s going to continue to grow.

When he’s not on the road traveling with WWE, Rhyno is going to work hands-on as the owner and operator of the marina.

Rhyno was a huge force in ECW and often known as one of the strongest and most dominating forces in professional wrestling. He has captured numerous titles over the years and helped build up new talent that is making waves in wrestling today. If his time with WWE is about to officially came to an end, it has been a great run for the “Man-Beast.”