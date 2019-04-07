Diane Gaeta Accuses Husband Logan Marshall-Green Of Cheating With Sarah Hay, Files For Divorce

Actress Diane Gaeta has publicly accused her husband of six years, actor Logan Marshall-Green, of cheating on her with another thespian, Sarah Hay. She also revealed that she filed for divorce from him.

On Friday, April 5, the 38-year-old Mexican-American starlet, who has appeared in Sons of Anarchy, 90210, and Ordinary Lovers, shared her surprising news with her 18,000 fans on Instagram via an image of a typed-up message that she reiterated in the caption.

“I filed for divorce today from [Logan Marshall-Green] because people aren’t always what they seem and to every woman out there: always trust your gut,” Gaeta stated on the social media site.

“And beware of the faux woman champion like [Sarah Hay] because those girls don’t care about sleeping with a married father of two. Peace and Love, thanks for letting me share.”

The Blast obtained court records, confirming that Gaeta had indeed filed official papers in Los Angeles on Friday.

Gaeta and Marshall-Green wed on December 12, 2012. They have one child together, son Tennessee Logan, who turns 5-years-old on April 11. Marshall-Green is also the stepfather of Gaeta’s 9-year-old daughter, Culla Mae, whose father was the late actor Johnny Lewis.

Marshall-Green’s star has been on the rise as of late. The 42-year-old has appeared in television programs such as Fox’s 24 and The O.C., TNT’s Dark Blue, and the USA Network’s Damnation. He has also appeared in major motion pictures such as Alien: Covenant, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Upgrade.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Zimmer Children's Museum

However, his screenwriting and directorial debut, the movie Adopt a Highway, made a splash at South by Southwest in March. The film — which stars Ethan Hawke, Chris Sullivan, Elaine Hendrix, Gaeta, and others — is about an ex-con who starts caring for a baby that he finds abandoned in a dumpster.

Meanwhile, Hay, the woman Gaeta has accused Marshall-Green of having an affair with, is a 31-year-old former ballet dancer who had a role in the film Black Swan, but is most known for playing Claire Robbins in the Starz 2015 miniseries Flesh and Bone. The TV role earned the ravishing redhead best actress nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and won her a Satellite Award.

Hay, who is reportedly not married, is next slated to appear as Mollie in the TV adaption of the vampire movie The Lost Boys.

Neither Marshall-Green nor Hay has yet to comment on Gaeta’s allegations, and Gaeta has not said anything further about her accusations or impending divorce.