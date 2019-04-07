Meghan Markle Reportedly Refuses ‘Men In Suits’ To Deliver Her Baby, Leaving People ‘Baffled’ Per ‘Express’

Meghan Markle’s transition into the royal family has been more or less smooth, with some bumps in the road. This has included problems with her American family blabbing to the media, along with rumors that she and Kate Middleton were feuding. Not to mention that the British media continues to paint a negative picture of the Duchess. So it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to anyone that Meghan is opting to be in control of her birth plan, and reportedly doesn’t want “the men in suits,” reported Express.

“She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled.”

The “men in suits” would be royal gynecologists Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston. They were in charge of the births of all of Kate Middleton’s children’s births.

The sourced added that Meghan’s decision “is slightly surprising. These people [the Queen’s doctors] are the best of the best and when it comes down to it, their role would actually be very limited in the birth itself, assuming all goes to plan.”

On the other hand, other sources noted to The Daily Mail that Meghan’s decisions were not met with criticism, with one noting that “No one has thought anything of it because it really is ever so personal.”

“Above all, this is her birth, her baby, and she must do whatever feels right for her. How could anyone judge her for that?”

It’s believed that Meghan has opted for her own team of experts for her delivery, including a woman doctor to head it all. It appears that her decision will cost money, while if she chose to go with the usual gynecologists, that they would have done the work free of charge.

Meghan spent her pregnancy being torn apart by the tabloids. But it wasn't the usual nastiness. As @maiysha told me: "They don’t believe a black woman has a place in the royal family." My latest for @VanityFair: https://t.co/LbfjFAZLeF — Michelle Ruiz (@michelleruiz) April 5, 2019

Another point of criticism has come with reports that Meghan may not be posing with her baby hours after giving birth. Some believe the announcement will be made via social media on Instagram instead.

However, a source noted that “It is impossible to compare to the Duchess of Cambridge because she is married to the future King.”

And indeed, giving birth is certainly one of the most personal life experiences. But now that Markle is a royal, nothing is quite ordinary. In addition to the high amounts of attention and care her children will receive during the delivery process, she and Prince Harry won’t even have custody of the child. Instead, Queen Elizabeth II is going to have full legal custody, according to Marie Claire.