Watergate’s John Dean Ridicules Trump: ‘When Was The Last Time You Read 400 Pages Of Anything’

Dean was referring to Trump's admission of not having read the Mueller report.

Richard Nixon’s White House counsel John Dean couldn’t resist the urge to mock Donald Trump after the president claimed that he had not read the Mueller report. On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he had not yet seen the highly controversial special counsel report, which Democratic lawmakers want to see the light of day.

“I have not read the Mueller Report yet, even though I have every right to do so. Only know the conclusions, and on the big one, No Collusion. Likewise, recommendations made to our great A.G. who found No Obstruction,” Trump tweeted.

Dean, who was himself involved in the Watergate cover-up before he decided to become a witness against Richard Nixon, responded to Trump’s tweet almost immediately, as reported by Newsweek.

“And when was the last time you read 400 pages plus of anything? You don’t read, remember! Maybe Barron will read it to you,” he wrote.

Trump is widely believed not to enjoy reading. His White House aides have previously stated that Trump doesn’t read daily intelligence briefings and instead likes them to be summarized in bullet points, while he has himself claimed that he is often “too busy” to read anything too demanding.

In 2016, during his campaign, Trump famously told The Washington Post that he didn’t need to read because he had the ability to reach the right decision “with very little knowledge other than the knowledge I [already] had, plus the words ‘common sense,’ because I have a lot of common sense and I have a lot of business ability.”

Watergate's John Dean mocks Trump over Mueller report: "When was the last time you read 400 pages plus of anything"https://t.co/a9Ic0Aj7ZB pic.twitter.com/3AJPxN5dPe — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 6, 2019

The end of Trump’s feud with Democratic lawmakers over the Mueller report is nowhere in sight. Ever since Attorney General William Barr refused to release the full Mueller report, congressional Democrats have been keen to see it. On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reminded Trump that no matter how much he tried, Democrats would do everything to make the Mueller report available to Congress.

“Show us the Mueller report, show us the tax returns, and we are not walking away just because you say no the first time around,” she said.

Trump, however, has insisted that William Barr’s summary of the report has vindicated his assertion that the Mueller investigation was a “waste of time” that ended up costing American taxpayers a lot of money.

“13 Angry Trump hating Dems (later brought to 18) given two years and $30 million, and they found No Collusion, No Obstruction. But the Democrats, no matter what we give them, will NEVER be satisfied. A total waste of time,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.