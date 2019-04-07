Robert Downey Jr. Says No One Can Guess What Happens In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame is just under three weeks away and fan theories have taken the internet by storm. Everyone has their opinion on how things are going to play out once the movie hits theaters, but according to one of the film’s main stars, no one can guess what is going to happen.

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios released a behind-the-scenes video clip on Twitter which showcased several short interviews with some of the Endgame actors. Robert Downey Jr. kicked off the video where he discussed how crazy the upcoming movie is going to be.

“Infinity War was nuts, but this one is going to be our finest hour” the Iron Man actor proclaimed. “I guarantee you there is no way anybody could guess what’s going to happen.”

That’s quite the shot to egos around the world since so many fans think they’ve got the plot all figured out. Fans have also been speculating which characters from the movie will end up making the ultimate sacrifice, with most believing it will either be Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) or Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Downey’s proclamation that no one could guess what’s going to happen could mean both men make it out alive.

No one associated with the project has commented on fan theories and if there have been any correct guesses across the internet. While several theories might have a general plot point correct, it seems like some major spoilers are still very much secrets.

"These are the highest stakes that the Avengers have ever faced." Watch this behind-the-scenes look with the cast of Marvel Studio's #AvengersEndgame. See the film in theaters April 26

“Every time you think Marvel’s pulled every single trick out of the bag, they actually saved the best stuff for this one,” Chris Evan noted of the film.

“The storytelling is insane, you just don’t know what to expect,” Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye/Ronin) also claimed.

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of 21 movies and 10 years of filmmaking. It’s been confirmed that the movie is over three hours long due to the tremendous storyline, and complexity of it all. If anyone could figure out what was going to happen in Endgame they might have the same mental strength as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Some of the theories fans have suggested included time travel, copying the Infinity Stones, Tony or Steve being sacrificed for the Soul Stone, the revisitation of the Battle of New York, the snapped characters still being alive in the Soul World, and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) being disguised as Ant-Man.

To see how it all plays out, catch Avengers: Endgame when it lands in theaters on April 26.