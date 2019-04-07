‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Slam New MTV Show ‘Teen Mom Young Moms Club’

An all-new Teen Mom show is coming to MTV, but not everyone is happy. After Pretty Little Mamas stopped airing after two episodes, MTV decided to bring the show back, but under the Teen Mom franchise.

According to Pop Culture, the official Twitter account for Teen Mom Young Moms Club explained the change in name saying in part, “We quickly realized that story is best told through the #TeenMom lens. You’ve seen some of their journey, but we hope that you’ll take a chance to experience the rest.”

Tyler Baltierra, who appears on Teen Mom OG along with his wife Catelynn Lowell, shared his thoughts about the new show via Twitter.

“Umm…didn’t they already try airing this show before & it failed? So changing the name & using the leftover footage in order to attach it to an already existing successful franchise is somehow going to make it work?”

Catelynn Lowell didn’t give a direct response, but she did retweet her husband’s tweet. She also added two emojis doing a facepalm to her retweet.

So far, only Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have spoken out about the show via their social media accounts.

According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a source explained that the new show will have a different crew as well as different producers. Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom Young and Pregnant are their own shows, but they do have some similarities in regards to crew and production according to the report.

A source also told The Ashley that the Teen Mom cast members were informed of the new show.

“Calls went out earlier this week to calm down the Teen Mom girls, so they wouldn’t get nervous that they were being replaced or anything.”

Teen Mom Young Moms Club is set to air on MTV beginning April 22. The show will follow the same cast from Pretty Little Mamas along with one new additional cast member. While the girls of the other Teen Mom shows did not know one another prior to filming, the cast of the new MTV show follows a group of friends through their parenting journeys.

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG which features Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra finished airing new episodes earlier this year. Reportedly, the cast will be returning for another season, but one cast member has said they have quit the show.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, while Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra may return for another season, Bristol Palin has said she is quitting the show.

It is unknown when a new season of Teen Mom OG will air on MTV.