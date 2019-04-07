Model Hannah Palmer Goes Topless & Ditches Bottoms In Ripped Jeans On Instagram

Model Hannah Palmer shared an Instagram photo to wish her fans a happy Saturday, and it’s a fairly revealing one. She posed topless and without bottoms while rocking a pair of ripped jeans. The jeans had tons of holes on the top and bottom of her derriere, along with a series of four smaller holes in-between on the side. Hannah stood in front of a shrub, as she posed in such a way to accentuate her curves. She faced her back to the camera and twisted her body to the right, and censored her chest with her right arm. The model wore her hair down in a heavy right part, and rocked natural-looking makeup. The post has received over 28,000 likes in the past four hours.

The last time Palmer went topless for an Instagram post was in mid-March, when she posed at the beach in white bottoms. For those posts, the model was on her knees in the sand and censored herself with her right arm. And several days before that, she shared an even more revealing image that showed her posing nude with a friend. The photo was tagged in the Bahamas, and showed the two women facing each other and grabbing each other’s legs as they posed in the water.

With all that being said, it appears that Palmer is a huge fan of ripped jeans. In another Twitter post from March, she retweeted a photo of herself that was posted by Fashion Nova. In the image, the model sat in a wicker couch with leather cushions. She wore a small, black bikini top along with a pair of heavily ripped jeans. These had huge rips in the front, exposing most of her knees and legs.

Previously, Hannah competed in the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Although she didn’t win, perhaps she’ll try again next year and get further. Most of the photos she submitted for the competition were bikini pics, along with several others that showed her in chic outfits. This included a photo of her wearing a sheer, flowing red dress in the desert. In another, she wore a too-small bandeau bra and a matching-colored skirt with a diagonal hemline

Other photos showed her posing on a bed in a white bikini, while she also shared a couple of shots that showed off her derriere. One such photo was taken in a kitchen while she rocked a black thong bikini, and another was of her walking up the steps to a lifeguard station at the beach.